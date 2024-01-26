Updates from practice – Jan. 26

BROSSARD – The Canadiens were back to work on the South Shore on Friday ahead of their departure for Pittsburgh.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his press conference that Jake Allen will get the nod in the Montreal net on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

Alex Newhook, who returned to the ice yesterday for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain on Nov. 30, continued his on-ice rehab this morning with teams’ director of hockey development, Adam Nicholas, prior to the group’s practice.