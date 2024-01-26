Updates from practice – Jan. 26

Jake Allen is the confirmed starter for Saturday’s game against the Pens

20240126_Practice2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens were back to work on the South Shore on Friday ahead of their departure for Pittsburgh.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his press conference that Jake Allen will get the nod in the Montreal net on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

Alex Newhook, who returned to the ice yesterday for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain on Nov. 30, continued his on-ice rehab this morning with teams’ director of hockey development, Adam Nicholas, prior to the group’s practice.

Lucas Condotta and Jesse Ylönen worked with Allen, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau under the direction of goalie coach, Eric Raymond, before the main session.

Here's who took to the ice on Friday:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
54 Jordan Harris 
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
82 Lucas Condotta
8 Mike Matheson
 
11 Brendan Gallagher
47 Jayden Struble
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
72 Arber Xhekaj
70 Tanner Pearson
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
 
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
 
14 Nick Suzuki
 
56 Jesse Ylönen
 

Jake Evans, Sean Monahan and David Savard did not participate in today's training (therapy day).

Saturday’s game against the Penguins is the Canadiens’ final game before the bye week and All-Star Weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

