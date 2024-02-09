Updates from practice - Feb 9.

Samuel Montembeault will face the Stars on Saturday

Feb 9
By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – The Canadiens skated at the CN Sports Complex on Friday in preparation for back-to-back games against the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues this weekend. 

Martin St-Louis celebrated two years with Montreal. The 48-year-old joined the Habs as interim head coach on Feb. 9, 2022, before officially being named the team’s 32nd head coach in franchise history on Jun. 1, 2022. 

Jake Evans took a therapy day and did not participate in today’s session.  

Here’s a look at the 23 players who took the ice:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
54 Jordan Harris 
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
82 Lucas Condotta
8 Mike Matheson
 
11 Brendan Gallagher
58 David Savard
74 Brandon Gignac
47 Jayden Struble
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
72 Arber Xhekaj
 
15 Alex Newhook
 
 
70 Tanner Pearson
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
 
14 Nick Suzuki
 
56 Jesse Ylönen
 

During his media op, St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will get his 24th start of the season on Saturday.

The matinee showdown against the Stars begins at 1:00 p.m. ET. It will also mark the beginning of Family Weekend presented by Voisin and in collaboration with Tim Hortons. For tickets, click here. For tickets to Sunday’s game against the Blues, click here.

