Updates from practice - Feb 9.

BROSSARD – The Canadiens skated at the CN Sports Complex on Friday in preparation for back-to-back games against the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues this weekend.

Martin St-Louis celebrated two years with Montreal. The 48-year-old joined the Habs as interim head coach on Feb. 9, 2022, before officially being named the team’s 32nd head coach in franchise history on Jun. 1, 2022.

Jake Evans took a therapy day and did not participate in today’s session.

Here’s a look at the 23 players who took the ice: