Updates from practice – Dec. 6

Habs play four of their next five games at home

20231206_Practice
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on the South Shore on Wednesday in preparation for tomorrow’s clash with the Los Angeles Kings.

The team is in the midst of a stretch where they play seven of eight games at the Bell Centre, before hitting the road for seven straight over the holidays.

Forward Joel Armia did not participate in today's practice (therapy day).

The rest of the 22 players on the active roster took part in the skate. David Savard, who hasn’t played since fracturing his hand on Oct. 23 in Buffalo, was also on the ice with his teammates.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
27 Gustav Lindström
11 Brendan Gallagher
8 Mike Matheson
91 Sean Monahan
59 Mattias Norlinder
70 Tanner Pearson
58 David Savard
55 Michael Pezzetta
47 Jayden Struble
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
13 Mitchell Stephens
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

The Canadiens and Kings go head-to-head at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. For tickets, click here.

News Feed

Habs spread joy at Montreal hospitals 

Habs spread joy at Montreal hospitals 
Updates from practice – Dec. 5

Updates from practice – Dec. 5
SEA@MTL: Game recap

SEA@MTL: Game recap
CH Weekly: December 4 to 10

CH Weekly: December 4 to 10
Arber Xhekaj activated off IR, loaned to Laval

Arber Xhekaj activated off IR, loaned to Laval
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 4

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 4
SEA@MTL: What you need to know

SEA@MTL: What you need to know
Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November
DET@MTL: Game recap

DET@MTL: Game recap
Montembeault: ‘I just love it’ in Montreal

Montembeault: ‘I just love it’ in Montreal
Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks

Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks
Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2

Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2
DET@MTL: What you need to know

DET@MTL: What you need to know
Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket

Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket
Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault

Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault
FLA@MTL: Game recap

FLA@MTL: Game recap
METAL! returns at Canadiens game, announces unretirement

METAL! returns at Canadiens game, announces unretirement
FLA@MTL: What you need to know

FLA@MTL: What you need to know