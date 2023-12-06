Updates from practice – Dec. 6

MONTREAL – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on the South Shore on Wednesday in preparation for tomorrow’s clash with the Los Angeles Kings.

The team is in the midst of a stretch where they play seven of eight games at the Bell Centre, before hitting the road for seven straight over the holidays.

Forward Joel Armia did not participate in today's practice (therapy day).

The rest of the 22 players on the active roster took part in the skate. David Savard, who hasn’t played since fracturing his hand on Oct. 23 in Buffalo, was also on the ice with his teammates.