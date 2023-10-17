Updates from optional morning skate - Oct. 17

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Here is who laced them up:
Michael Pezzetta is projected to make his season debut against the Wild
MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Here is who laced them up:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
22 Cole Caufield
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
28 Christian Dvorak (no contact)
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
71 Jake Evans
54 Jordan Harris
30 Cayden Primeau
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
70 Tanner Pearson
72 Arber Xhekaj
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen