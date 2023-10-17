News Feed

MIN@MTL: What you need to know

MIN@MTL: What you need to know
CH Weekly: October 16 to 22

CH Weekly: October 16 to 22
Updates from practice - Oct. 16

Updates from practice - Oct. 16
“United by Hockey” Mobile Museum to visit CN Sports Complex on October 16

“United by Hockey” Mobile Museum to visit CN Sports Complex on October 16
CHI@MTL: Game recap

CHI@MTL: Game recap
Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game

Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game
Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14
CHI@MTL: What you need to know

CHI@MTL: What you need to know
CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 

CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 
New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season
Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement

Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement
For her

For her
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13
Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy

Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy
MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: Game recap
MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: What you need to know
2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Updates from optional morning skate - Oct. 17

Michael Pezzetta is projected to make his season debut against the Wild

cms-20231014-chc-PBA_0133-tanner-pearson
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here is who laced them up:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
22 Cole Caufield
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
28 Christian Dvorak (no contact)
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
71 Jake Evans
54 Jordan Harris
30 Cayden Primeau
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
70 Tanner Pearson
72 Arber Xhekaj
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.