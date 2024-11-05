Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 5

MONTREAL – The Habs were getting set to open their two-game season series against the Calgary Flames with an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Here are the 13 players who hit the ice:
Samuel Montembeault gets the start against Calgary
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Armia
52 Barron
30 Primeau
71 Evans
48 Hutson
35 Montembeault
49 Harvey-Pinard (no contact)
47 Struble
51 Heineman
72 Xhekaj
91 Kapanen
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
In his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault would be between the pipes to face the Flames.
With Remembrance Day approaching, the Habs will pay tribute to members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, and their families on Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.