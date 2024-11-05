Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 5

Samuel Montembeault gets the start against Calgary

20241105_MorningskateEN2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Habs were getting set to open their two-game season series against the Calgary Flames with an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here are the 13 players who hit the ice:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

40 Armia
52 Barron
30 Primeau
71 Evans
48 Hutson
35 Montembeault
49 Harvey-Pinard (no contact)
47 Struble
51 Heineman
72 Xhekaj
91 Kapanen
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta

In his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault would be between the pipes to face the Flames.

With Remembrance Day approaching, the Habs will pay tribute to members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, and their families on Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

CGY@MTL: What you need to know

News Feed

CGY@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 4

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for October 

MTL@PIT: Game recap

MTL@PIT: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Nov. 1

MTL@WSH: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 31

MTL@WSH: What you need to know

Logan Mailloux loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from practice – Oct. 30 

SEA@MTL: Game recap 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 29

SEA@MTL: What you need to know

Celebrate Halloween early with the Habs on Tuesday

Lucas Condotta loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@PHI: Game recap

MTL@PHI: What you need to know