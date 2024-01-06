Updates from optional morning skate - Jan. 6

Samuel Montembeault to make his 17th start of the season on Saturday

20230601-morningskate-thumbnail
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Saturday ahead of their first of three meetings with the Eastern Conference-leading Rangers this season.

2024 NHL ALL-STAR FAN VOTE

On Friday, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault would get the nod in goal against the Blueshirts. The 26-year-old netminder is 3-0-1 against New York in his career.

Emil Heineman was recalled from the American Hockey League on Friday and was on the ice ahead of Saturday’s outing. St-Louis confirmed during his pregame press conference that the 22-year-old will be in the lineup tonight.

The Canadiens' bench boss also said that the team will return to a 12 forward, six defenseman roster on Saturday. Johnathan Kovacevic will not dress against the Rangers. 

Here’s who took part in the pregame skate:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
71 Jake Evans
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
11 Brendan Gallagher
54 Jordan Harris
30 Cayden Primeau
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
51 Emil Heineman
27 Gustav Lindström
91 Sean Monahan
8 Mike Matheson
55 Michael Pezzetta
47 Jayden Struble
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
13 Mitchell Stephens
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen

The Habs are 4-2-1 against Metropolitan Division opponents this year.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

News Feed

NYR@MTL: What you need to know

NYR@MTL: What you need to know
Hutson, Fowler win gold at World Juniors

Hutson, Fowler win gold at World Juniors
Updates from optional practice - Jan. 5

Updates from optional practice - Jan. 5
Emil Heineman recalled from the Laval Rocket

Emil Heineman recalled from the Laval Rocket
BUF@MTL: Game recap

BUF@MTL: Game recap
2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote now open

2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote now open
Nick Suzuki named 2024 NHL All-Star

Nick Suzuki named 2024 NHL All-Star
Christian Dvorak to miss rest of season with torn pectoral muscle

Christian Dvorak to miss rest of season with torn pectoral muscle
Updates from morning skate - Jan. 4

Updates from morning skate - Jan. 4
BUF@MTL: What you need to know

BUF@MTL: What you need to know
Josh Anderson earns Molson Cup honor for December

Josh Anderson earns Molson Cup honor for December
MTL@DAL: Game recap

MTL@DAL: Game recap
CH Weekly: Jan. 2 to 7

CH Weekly: Jan. 2 to 7
Updates from morning skate – Jan. 2

Updates from morning skate – Jan. 2 
MTL@DAL: What you need to know

MTL@DAL: What you need to know
MTL@TBL: Game recap

MTL@TBL: Game recap
Dvorak out with upper-body injury, Kovacevic returns to lineup 

Dvorak out with upper-body injury, Kovacevic returns to lineup
MTL@TBL: What you need to know

MTL@TBL: What you need to know