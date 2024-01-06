Updates from optional morning skate - Jan. 6

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Saturday ahead of their first of three meetings with the Eastern Conference-leading Rangers this season.

2024 NHL ALL-STAR FAN VOTE

On Friday, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault would get the nod in goal against the Blueshirts. The 26-year-old netminder is 3-0-1 against New York in his career.

Emil Heineman was recalled from the American Hockey League on Friday and was on the ice ahead of Saturday’s outing. St-Louis confirmed during his pregame press conference that the 22-year-old will be in the lineup tonight.

The Canadiens' bench boss also said that the team will return to a 12 forward, six defenseman roster on Saturday. Johnathan Kovacevic will not dress against the Rangers.

Here’s who took part in the pregame skate: