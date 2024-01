MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a brief optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their matchup with the Avalanche on Monday.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his press conference on Sunday that Jake Allen will get the nod in net against Colorado. The veteran netminder owns a 9-6-3 record, and has posted a 2.42 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and two shutouts in his career against the Pacific Division opponent.

Here’s he opted to skate ahead of tonight’s game: