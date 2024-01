PHILADELPHIA – Cayden Primeau and the Canadiens were on the ice at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday morning ahead of their matchup with the Flyers.

Primeau makes his ninth start of the season tonight. The Farmington Hills, MI native owns a 4-4-0 record, 3.30 goals-against average and .898 save percentage this year. Those numbers improve to 1-1-0, 1.94 and .938 in two games against the Flyers in his career.

Eighteen players took part in the optional on-ice session: