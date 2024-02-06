Updates from optional morning skate - Feb. 6

Brandon Gignac will make his Canadiens debut on Tuesday

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

WASHINGTON -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at Capital One Arena in preparation of Tuesday’s game against the Capitals.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his pregame press conference that forward Brandon Gignac will make his Habs debut in Washington. The 26-year-old signed an NHL contract on Sunday.

St-Louis also told reporters that defenseman Arber Xhekaj will replace Jordan Harris in the lineup. Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault will make his 24th start of the campaign tonight.
 
Here’s who took part in the pregame skate:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
54 Jordan Harris 
35 Samuel Montembeault
82 Lucas Condotta
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
30 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
 
74 Brandon Gignac
47 Jayden Struble
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
72 Arber Xhekaj
15 Alex Newhook
 
70 Tanner Pearson
 
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
56 Jesse Ylönen
 

Forward Alex Newhook will not dress for tonight’s game. He continues to rehab a high ankle sprained suffered on Nov. 30 and is expected to return to the lineup soon, says St-Louis.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on TSN2 and RDS.

