Updates from optional morning skate - Feb. 6

WASHINGTON -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at Capital One Arena in preparation of Tuesday’s game against the Capitals.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his pregame press conference that forward Brandon Gignac will make his Habs debut in Washington. The 26-year-old signed an NHL contract on Sunday.

St-Louis also told reporters that defenseman Arber Xhekaj will replace Jordan Harris in the lineup. Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault will make his 24th start of the campaign tonight.



Here’s who took part in the pregame skate: