Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 17

MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault will lead the Canadiens onto the ice at the Bell Centre for Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.
No other lineup changes are expected.
Twelve players took part in today’s optional morning skate:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Armia
52 Barron
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
21 Guhle
30 Primeau
51 Heineman
48 Hutson
55 Pezzetta
47 Struble
20 Slafkovsky
72 Xhekaj
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Join us in celebrating Youppi!’s Mascot Party at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.