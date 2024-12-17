Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 17

Montembeault to start vs. Buffalo

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault will lead the Canadiens onto the ice at the Bell Centre for Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

No other lineup changes are expected.

Twelve players took part in today’s optional morning skate:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

40 Armia

52 Barron

35 Montembeault

13 Caufield

21 Guhle

30 Primeau

51 Heineman

48 Hutson

 

55 Pezzetta

47 Struble

 

20 Slafkovsky

72 Xhekaj

 

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Join us in celebrating Youppi!’s Mascot Party at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

