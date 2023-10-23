Updates from morning skate - Oct. 23

BUFFALO - The Canadiens held a morning skate at KeyBank Center ahead of Monday night's game against the Sabres.
Twenty-one players were on the ice for practice:
Preparing for a matchup against the Sabres
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
17 Josh Anderson
54 Jordan Harris
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
11 Brendan Gallagher
58 David Savard
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
72 Arber Xhekaj
91 Sean Monahan
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet and RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98,5 fm.