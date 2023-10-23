News Feed

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 23

Preparing for a matchup against the Sabres

BUFFALO - The Canadiens held a morning skate at KeyBank Center ahead of Monday night's game against the Sabres.

Twenty-one players were on the ice for practice:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
17 Josh Anderson
54 Jordan Harris
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
 
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
 
11 Brendan Gallagher
58 David Savard
 
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
72 Arber Xhekaj
 
91 Sean Monahan
 
 
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
 
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
 
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
 
 
14 Nick Suzuki
 
 
56 Jesse Ylönen
 
 

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet and RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98,5 fm.