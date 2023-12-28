Updates from morning skate – Dec. 28

Cole Caufield did not take part in the on-ice session, opting for treatments instead. He will play tonight.

The team announced that defenseman Jordan Harris was activated off injured reserve and loaned forward Emil Heineman to Laval. Dealing with a lower-body injury, Harris hasn't played since Nov. 18 in Boston.

During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that the 23-year-old rearguard will return to the lineup against the Canes. Johnathan Kovacevic will skip his turn on defense.

Cayden Primeau will be between the pipes for the Habs.

The Canadiens and Hurricanes will renew hostilities at PNC Arena in Raleigh at 7:00 p.m. ET.