Updates from morning skate – Dec. 28

RALEIGH – The Canadiens prepared for their game against the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Here’s a list of players who took the ice:
Jordan Harris returns to play, Johnathan Kovacevic is a healthy scratch
RALEIGH – The Canadiens prepared for their game against the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Here’s a list of players who took the ice:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
40 Joel Armia
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
54 Jordan Harris
30 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
11 Brendan Gallagher
27 Gustav Lindström
91 Sean Monahan
8 Mike Matheson
55 Michael Pezzetta
58 David Savard
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
47 Jayden Struble
13 Mitchell Stephens
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
Cole Caufield did not take part in the on-ice session, opting for treatments instead. He will play tonight.
The team announced that defenseman Jordan Harris was activated off injured reserve and loaned forward Emil Heineman to Laval. Dealing with a lower-body injury, Harris hasn't played since Nov. 18 in Boston.
During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that the 23-year-old rearguard will return to the lineup against the Canes. Johnathan Kovacevic will skip his turn on defense.
Cayden Primeau will be between the pipes for the Habs.
The Canadiens and Hurricanes will renew hostilities at PNC Arena in Raleigh at 7:00 p.m. ET.