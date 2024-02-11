STL@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens host Blues in second game of back-to-back on Family Weekend

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are set for an afternoon showdown against the Blues at the Bell Centre on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Martin St-Louis' squad opened the weekend with a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on home ice, Saturday. Captain Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to six games (4G, 6A) with his 16th goal of the season and third since returning from the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. However, the Stars, who have now won 10 of their last 14 games, erased the Habs’ 1-0 lead by scoring three in a row. With Dallas up 3-1, Juraj Slafkovsky narrowed the gap near the end of the middle stanza, but the Canadiens couldn’t find a way to level the playing field. Samuel Montembeault turned aside 35 shots. Along with Suzuki, three other Canadiens stretched their respective points streaks; Cole Caufield brought his NHL career-high to 11 straight (6G, 8A), while Mike Matheson (6A) and Slafkovsky (4G, 1A) extended theirs to four.

Recap: Stars at Canadiens 2.10.24

2. Saturday’s game marked the return of Alex Newhook to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 30. The team announced in early December that No. 15 would miss 10 to 12 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. The 23-year-old forward logged 18:52 of ice time and registered three shots on goal against Dallas. He was flanked by Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Joel Armia on the third line.

In other news, Harvey-Pinard left the matinee affair in the second frame with a lower-body injury. Following the loss, the Canadiens recalled Joshua Roy from the Laval Rocket and announced that Jake Allen will get the start on Sunday.

3. Like the bleu-blanc-rouge, St. Louis was also in action on Saturday afternoon in Buffalo. The Blues earned a 3-1 victory over the Sabres at KeyBank Center in their first game back from their bye week. Jake Neighbours collected a pair of goals while Joel Hofer stopped 34 shots to lead Drew Bannister’s contingent to a sixth win in their last 10 outings. The Blues are on a three-game Eastern road trip that includes stops in Buffalo, Montreal, and Toronto before returning home for four games.

4. Fans at the Bell Centre can enjoy many fun activities during Family Weekend presented by Voisin, in collaboration with Tim Hortons. Two lucky winners will accompany the Canadiens on the ice during the national anthems. One child will get the chance to announce the starting lineup alongside Canadiens PA announcer Michel Lacroix. In addition, Voisin will hand out pillowcases to the first 5,000 kids to arrive at the Bell Centre, while Tim Hortons will offer hot chocolate and coffee pregame outside the building. Petit Lem – a pop up shop at section 113 – encourages fans to come dressed in their pajamas for Sunday’s early-day game.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. which means you’ll have plenty of time to prepare snacks ahead of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. ET. Speaking of which, the Canadiens are 15-10-3 in 28 games on Super Bowl weekend at the Bell Centre since 2010 inclusively (the team played only once on SB weekend in 2021), so they’ll be looking to add to the win column against the Blues. Sunday’s contest is also the NHL’s European primetime game of the week. Fans can watch the game on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm. For tickets, click here.

