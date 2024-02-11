STL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are set for an afternoon showdown against the Blues at the Bell Centre on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Martin St-Louis' squad opened the weekend with a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on home ice, Saturday. Captain Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to six games (4G, 6A) with his 16th goal of the season and third since returning from the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. However, the Stars, who have now won 10 of their last 14 games, erased the Habs’ 1-0 lead by scoring three in a row. With Dallas up 3-1, Juraj Slafkovsky narrowed the gap near the end of the middle stanza, but the Canadiens couldn’t find a way to level the playing field. Samuel Montembeault turned aside 35 shots. Along with Suzuki, three other Canadiens stretched their respective points streaks; Cole Caufield brought his NHL career-high to 11 straight (6G, 8A), while Mike Matheson (6A) and Slafkovsky (4G, 1A) extended theirs to four.