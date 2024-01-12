SJS@MTL: Game recap

Despite late rally, Habs drop second game of their back-to-back at home against San Jose on Thursday

20240111_SJSMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens lost the second game of their back-to-back on Thursday, losing 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre.

Forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard made his return to action after a 24-game absence due to a lower-body injury. He took Emil Heineman’s spot in the lineup.

Samuel Montembeault got the start in goal.

The Sharks got on the board early, with Luke Kunin opening the scoring just over five minutes after opening puck drop. And although Brendan Gallagher scored 21 seconds after San Jose had made it a 2-0 game to bring the Habs back within one, they were never able to recover. Nikita Okhotiuk's second period goal stood as the winner.

Mike Matheson picked up an assist on Gallagher’s goal; it was the 200th point of his NHL career. He got his 201st point late in the game when he scored to once again bring the Habs within a goal with 3:35 remaining in regulation, but the Sharks held on for the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 17:46 2-[1] Gallagher (Matheson, Savard)

SJS@MTL: Gallagher scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

San Jose goals

P1 05:19 [1]-0 Kunin

P1 17:25 [2]-0 Zetterlund (Hertl, Zadina)

P2 16:44 [3]-1 Okhotiuk (Granlund, Eklund)

What’s next

Next up for the Canadiens are the Edmonton Oilers, who visit the Bell Centre on Saturday night. They’ll then face the Colorado Avalanche in Jonathan Drouin’s return to Montreal on Monday night before embarking on a three-game road trip to New Jersey, Ottawa, and Boston. For tickets to the Habs’ upcoming home games, click here.

