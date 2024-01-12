SJS@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens lost the second game of their back-to-back on Thursday, losing 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre.

Forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard made his return to action after a 24-game absence due to a lower-body injury. He took Emil Heineman’s spot in the lineup.

Samuel Montembeault got the start in goal.

The Sharks got on the board early, with Luke Kunin opening the scoring just over five minutes after opening puck drop. And although Brendan Gallagher scored 21 seconds after San Jose had made it a 2-0 game to bring the Habs back within one, they were never able to recover. Nikita Okhotiuk's second period goal stood as the winner.

Mike Matheson picked up an assist on Gallagher’s goal; it was the 200th point of his NHL career. He got his 201st point late in the game when he scored to once again bring the Habs within a goal with 3:35 remaining in regulation, but the Sharks held on for the win.

