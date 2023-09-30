News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 30

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: Game recap

Optional morning skate – Sept. 29 

Training Camp | Group B practice - Sept. 29

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Catching up with… Jared Davidson

Lines and D pairings at camp - Sept. 28

OTT@MTL: Game recap

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 27

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 27

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

NJD@MTL: Game recap

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 25  

The Foundation's 50/50 raffles return for the 2023-24 season 

CH Weekly: September 25 to October 1

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 25

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 30

Caufield on Heineman, Newhook on playing wing, and more

By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – Several players and head coach Martin St-Louis addressed the media ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

Here are a few noteworthy quotes from today’s availabilities:

Cole Caufield on Emil Heineman’s shot:

Get him the puck! He rips it pretty hard and he gets it off quick. He had a look the other game on Wednesday that was pretty special. It didn't go in – they don't all go in – but for sure he's going to get his looks and he's going to score a couple.

Cole Caufield on Emil Heineman's shot

Alex Newhook on playing wing versus center and playing on a line with Caufield and Nick Suzuki:

I’ve played both positions throughout my whole career. So I think wherever I'm slotted in, I can fit in anywhere in the lineup. To be playing with these types of players, whether it's wing or center doesn't matter to me and I'm excited for the opportunity.

Alex Newhook on the competition at camp

Riley Kidney on playing a preseason NHL game:

I think this game is huge for me. I have to show everyone what I can do at the pro level. It’s a lot more quick and I don’t have as much time with the puck. I’m excited to show everyone what I can do.

Riley Kidney on showing what he can bring tonight

St-Louis on the level of competition at camp so far:

I've been really happy with, you know, the energy in practice and the engagement. The stuff we’re talking about, the amount of guys who are absorbing it and you see, in-game, them going and applying it. The competition raises that level of energy. It’s up to them to make our decision hard – not just for making the team, but where you're going to be on this team. Once the season starts, that competition is still there.

Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.