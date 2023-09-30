Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 30

BROSSARD – Several players and head coach Martin St-Louis addressed the media ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

Here are a few noteworthy quotes from today’s availabilities:

Cole Caufield on Emil Heineman’s shot:

Get him the puck! He rips it pretty hard and he gets it off quick. He had a look the other game on Wednesday that was pretty special. It didn't go in – they don't all go in – but for sure he's going to get his looks and he's going to score a couple.