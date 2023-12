MONTREAL – The Canadiens came out with a 4-2 win in a milestone night against the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

It was an eventful night at the Bell Centre – and that was before the puck was even dropped. The Canadiens celebrated the 114th anniversary of the founding of the franchise pregame, and it was also a milestone night for the team’s longtime heart and soul player, Brendan Gallagher, who skated in his 700th career game – all of them in a Montreal uniform.