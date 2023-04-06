WSH@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens will take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals during their annual Pride Night presented by Scotiabank on Thursday at the Bell Centre.

TICKETS: Capitals vs. Canadiens

Here's what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens were unable to find the back of the net for a second night in a row as Martin St-Louis' squad was blanked 5-0 by the Detroit Red Wings at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Lucas Raymond, David Perron (2), Matt Luff and Joe Veleno scored for the visitors. While the Habs outshot the Red Wings 24-21, they couldn't solve netminder Ville Husso, who earned his fourth shutout of the season.

Video: Condensed Game: Red Wings @ Canadiens

2. The Habs will host the seventh edition of their annual Pride Night presented by Scotiabank as part of the Hockey is for Everyone program. Canadiens players will show their support for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities by using Pride Tape on their sticks and sporting special jerseys designed by Amelie Lehoux during warmups.

Video: Artist Amélie Lehoux on the Canadiens' Pride jersey

These items will be signed by players and auctioned on pride.bidandraise.com until April 12. All profits from this initiative will be donated to You Can Play and GRIS-Montréal. For more information on this event, click here.

3. Meanwhile, Montreal's opponent got some bad news on Tuesday. Following the Florida Panthers' 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres, the Capitals were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in eight seasons. Peter Laviolette's contingent has only a pair of wins in its last 10 outings and extended their losing streak to two after dropping a 5-2 decision to the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena on Sunday. Nevertheless, the Habs will need to watch out for Ovechkin, who leads his team with 73 points (42 G, 31 A), and fellow teammates Dylan Strome (58 points), Evgeny Kuznetsov (54 points), T.J. Oshie (35 points), and Conor Sheary (35), among others.

4. St-Louis will hold a morning skate prior to tonight's game at the Bell Centre. Any changes to the lineup will be known during his pregame press conference which will be streamed on the Canadiens' official Twitter account.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on RDS and TSN 2 or listen to the radio on TSN 690 and 98,5 fm.