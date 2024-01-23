OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens have returned from their three-game road trip and are set to square off with the Ottawa Senators on the occasion of Hockey Talks Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens are looking to bounce back after suffering a 9-4 defeat at the hands of the Bruins in Boston on Saturday night. It was a busy game right from the beginning, with the teams scoring five goals combined in the first period. Cole Caufield opened the scoring with a power-play goal, while Joel Armia also lit the lamp in the opening frame. Mike Matheson (power-play goal) and Brendan Gallagher scored for Montreal in the second. The Habs went into the final stanza trailing 5-4, but the Bruins exploded for four goals to stave off their visiting opponents. Samuel Montembeault made 22 saves in the game before swapping with Cayden Primeau midway through the third. Primeau stopped five of the six shots he faced to close out the game.