Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 27

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 27

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

NJD@MTL: Game recap

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 25  

The Foundation's 50/50 raffles return for the 2023-24 season 

CH Weekly: September 25 to October 1

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 25

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens make first roster moves at camp

Red vs. White scrimmage: Game recap

Training Camp | Quotes of the day - Sept. 23

Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

OTT@MTL: Game recap

Habs pick up their first win of the preseason on Wednesday at home against Ottawa

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens got their first win of the preseason on Wednesday, downing the Ottawa Senators 4-3 at the Bell Centre.

As in the previous contest, there were a couple of Habs newcomers in the lineup for the first time on Wednesday. This time, it was Lias Andersson and Brady Keeper’s turn to don the bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time.

With Mike Matheson watching from the press box, Sean Monahan and David Savard wore A’s to support captain Nick Suzuki as his alternates. Jake Allen was in goal for the first half of the game, while Cayden Primeau took over just past the halfway mark of the game.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 06:27 0-[1] Gignac (Davidson, Savard)

OTT@MTL: Gignac buries the puck to kick off scoring

P1 13:44 0-[2] Slafkovsky (Trudeau, Dach)

Juraj Slafkovsky pads the Habs lead

P3 05:36 3-[3] Monahan (Caufield, Suzuki)

P3 11:41 3-[4] Caufield (Suzuki, Norlinder)

OTT@MTL: Caufield blasts wrister for go-ahead PPG