OTT@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens got their first win of the preseason on Wednesday, downing the Ottawa Senators 4-3 at the Bell Centre.

As in the previous contest, there were a couple of Habs newcomers in the lineup for the first time on Wednesday. This time, it was Lias Andersson and Brady Keeper’s turn to don the bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time.

With Mike Matheson watching from the press box, Sean Monahan and David Savard wore A’s to support captain Nick Suzuki as his alternates. Jake Allen was in goal for the first half of the game, while Cayden Primeau took over just past the halfway mark of the game.

