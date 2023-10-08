MTL@OTT: Game recap

KANATA – The Habs return to Montreal with a 6-4 win over the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.
Samuel Montembeault got the nod between the pipes and made 21 saves.
Montreal goals
P1 00:33 [1]-0 – Slafkovsky (Matheson)
The Canadiens conclude the preseason with a win
MTL@OTT: Slafkovsky gives Canadiens early lead
P1 14:04 [2]-1 – Pezzetta (Evans, Harris)
MTL@OTT: Pezzetta finishes Evans' feed in 1st period
P2 08:26 [3]-1 – Suzuki (Barron)
MTL@OTT: Suzuki doubles the Habs' advantage
P3 13:57 [4]-4 – Monahan (Norlinder, Harris)
MTL@OTT: Monahan redirects a Norlinder point shot
P3 16:30 [5]-4 – Caufield (Harvey-Pinard, Suzuki)
MTL@OTT: Caufield finishes Harvey-Pinard's pass
P3 17:58 [6]-4 – Xhekaj (Monahan)
MTL@OTT: Xhekaj's shot goes through the net
Ottawa goals
P1 01:44 1-[1] – Kelly (Fizer, Matinpalo)
P2 09:13 3-[2] – Kubalik (Brannstrom, Hamonic)
P3 06:05 3-[3] – Jarventie (Bailey, Larsson)
P3 06:21 3-[4] – Greig
What’s next
The Canadiens will open the 2023-24 regular season against the Maple Leafs in Toronto next Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7:00 p.m. ET.