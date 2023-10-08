News Feed

MTL@OTT: Game recap

The Canadiens conclude the preseason with a win

20231007-game-recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

KANATA – The Habs return to Montreal with a 6-4 win over the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Samuel Montembeault got the nod between the pipes and made 21 saves.

Montreal goals

P1 00:33 [1]-0 – Slafkovsky (Matheson)

MTL@OTT: Slafkovsky gives Canadiens early lead

P1 14:04 [2]-1 – Pezzetta (Evans, Harris)

MTL@OTT: Pezzetta finishes Evans' feed in 1st period

P2 08:26 [3]-1 – Suzuki (Barron)

MTL@OTT: Suzuki doubles the Habs' advantage

P3 13:57 [4]-4 – Monahan (Norlinder, Harris)

MTL@OTT: Monahan redirects a Norlinder point shot

P3 16:30 [5]-4 – Caufield (Harvey-Pinard, Suzuki)

MTL@OTT: Caufield finishes Harvey-Pinard's pass

P3 17:58 [6]-4 – Xhekaj (Monahan)

MTL@OTT: Xhekaj's shot goes through the net

Ottawa goals

P1 01:44 1-[1] – Kelly (Fizer, Matinpalo)

P2 09:13 3-[2] – Kubalik (Brannstrom, Hamonic)

P3 06:05 3-[3] – Jarventie (Bailey, Larsson)

P3 06:21 3-[4] – Greig

What’s next

The Canadiens will open the 2023-24 regular season against the Maple Leafs in Toronto next Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7:00 p.m. ET.