MTL@TOR: What you need to know

TORONTO — Today’s the big day: The Canadiens will kick off their 2023-24 regular season with a game against longtime rivals, the Maple Leafs, at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Habs wrapped up their exhibition calendar with an exciting 6-4 victory over the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre last Saturday. Juraj Slafkovsky, Michael Pezzetta, Nick Suzuki, Sean Monahan, Cole Caufield and Arber Xhekaj scored for Montreal in the comeback win, while goaltender Samuel Montembeault made 21 saves. Martin St-Louis’ men wrapped up preseason play with a 3-3 record.