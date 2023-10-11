News Feed

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Projected lineup

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 

Updates from training camp - Oct. 6

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 

Updates from training camp - Oct. 5

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 4

Updates from training camp - Oct. 4

Logan Mailloux loaned to the Laval Rocket

Jacob Fowler continues to use adversity as a driving force

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

The Canadiens open their 2023-24 season in Toronto

TORONTO — Today’s the big day: The Canadiens will kick off their 2023-24 regular season with a game against longtime rivals, the Maple Leafs, at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Habs wrapped up their exhibition calendar with an exciting 6-4 victory over the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre last Saturday. Juraj Slafkovsky, Michael Pezzetta, Nick Suzuki, Sean Monahan, Cole Caufield and Arber Xhekaj scored for Montreal in the comeback win, while goaltender Samuel Montembeault made 21 saves. Martin St-Louis’ men wrapped up preseason play with a 3-3 record.

Recap: Canadiens at Senators 2023.10.07

2. Following the win, the team proceeded to make a couple of roster moves prior to departing for Toronto. On Sunday, the Club announced that Joel Armia and Gustav Lindström were placed on waivers. The pair were unclaimed. Then, the Habs assigned Emil Heineman and Mattias Norlinder to the Laval Rocket on Monday.

3. Meanwhile, the Canadiens’ opponents concluded the preseason with a .500 record, winning four games and losing as many, with one of those losses handed to them by the bleu-blanc-rouge on Oct. 2 (5-4). Both squads faced each other three times during this period, and tonight’s game will mark the 21st time the Habs and Leafs go head-to-head in a season opener, the highest such total in League history according to NHL Public Relations. Fans can keep an eye out for some new faces on Toronto's roster, including former Hab Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Ryan Reaves, all of whom were acquired during the offseason.

4. Fans will have one last chance at an early-bird prize for the Foundation’s 50/50 preseason raffle on Oct. 11. The mega prize will be drawn on Oct. 14. For more information, for the list of prizes or to buy a ticket (18 years and up), visit en.5050.canadiens.com.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on Sportsnet and TVA Sports or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98,5 fm.