NSH@MTL: Game recap

Habs fall to Preds in second game of their back-to-back on Sunday

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens went down early and couldn’t recover, losing 2-1 to the Nashville Predators on Sunday at the Bell Centre.

David Savard returned to action after a 22-game absence due to a fracture to his left hand. He replaced Gustav Lindström. Michael Pezzetta also drew back into the lineup in place of Tanner Pearson, who left Saturday night’s game against the Sabres and did not return.

Jake Evans scored the lone goal for Montreal. Jake Allen got the start in goal. He made 30 saves in the loss.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 19:25 2-[1] Evans

Jake Evans gets the Canadiens on the board

Nashville goals

P1 11:41 [1]-0 Sissons (Forsberg) – PPG

P2 07:03 [2]-0 Sissons (Fabbro, Josi)

What’s next

The Canadiens have two days off before their next game, which takes place at home on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Following that contest, the Habs play their final home game of 2023 against the New York Islanders before embarking on their three-game pre-Christmas road trip. For tickets to the Penguins or Islanders games, click here.

