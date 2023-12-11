NSH@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens went down early and couldn’t recover, losing 2-1 to the Nashville Predators on Sunday at the Bell Centre.

David Savard returned to action after a 22-game absence due to a fracture to his left hand. He replaced Gustav Lindström. Michael Pezzetta also drew back into the lineup in place of Tanner Pearson, who left Saturday night’s game against the Sabres and did not return.

Jake Evans scored the lone goal for Montreal. Jake Allen got the start in goal. He made 30 saves in the loss.

