MTL@SJS: What you need to know

SAN JOSE – The Canadiens are set for a matinee showdown with the Sharks on Friday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. Alex Newhook’s late-game heroics lifted the Habs past the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. The 22-year-old forward finished the night with a pair of tallies, including the game-winner with less than five minutes left in regulation. Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson also found the back of the net, while goaltender Samuel Montembeault made several highlight-reel saves and stopped 30 shots. The win put an end to the team’s four-game losing streak. The game also marked Jayden Struble’s first in the League. Sean Monahan and Johnathan Kovacevic also celebrated milestones as they played in their 700th and 100th career NHL games, respectively. The Canadiens are amid a five-game road trip that began in Boston, MA on Nov. 18 and will end in Columbus, OH on Nov. 29.