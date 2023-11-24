MTL@SJS: What you need to know

2. On Thursday, the team held a practice at SAP Center in preparation for today’s game. Monahan was the only Hab to not participate in the on-ice session, opting for a therapy day instead. During his media availability, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Cayden Primeau would get the start in net against the Sharks. It will be the 24-year-old's fourth start of the season.

3. Former Hab Mike Hoffman will face the bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time since being traded to the Sharks as part of a three-team deal with San Jose, Montreal, and Pittsburgh back in August. The 34-year-old forward spent two seasons in the 514, collecting 69 points (29 G, 40 A) in 134 games. This season, the Kitchener, ON native has registered four goals – all scored in his last four outings with the Sharks – and an assist in 18 games.

4. The Sharks were thrashed 7-1 by the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday. It’s been a rough season for the Pacific Division team as they find themselves at the bottom of the League with only three wins in 19 games. They rank last in goals for and first in goals allowed. Tomas Hertl leads the team in points with 12 (4 G, 8 A) in 19 games.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2, NBCSCA, and RDS, or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.