News Feed

Updates from practice - Nov. 23

Updates from practice - Nov. 23
Canadiens hit the high note in Vegas 

Canadiens hit the high note in Vegas 
MTL@ANA: Game recap

MTL@ANA: Game recap
Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22 

Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22
Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner

Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner
MTL@ANA: What you need to know

MTL@ANA: What you need to know
Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 

Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 
Updates from practice – Nov. 21 

Updates from practice – Nov. 21 
Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 
CH Weekly: November 20 to 26

CH Weekly: November 20 to 26
Updates from practice - Nov. 20

Updates from practice - Nov. 20
Canadiens make pair of roster moves

Canadiens make pair of roster moves
MTL@BOS: Game recap

MTL@BOS: Game recap
MTL@BOS: What you need to know

MTL@BOS: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Nov. 17

Updates from practice - Nov. 17
VGK@MTL: Game recap

VGK@MTL: Game recap
The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay

The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay
Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16

MTL@SJS: What you need to know

Post-American Thanksgiving action between the Habs and Sharks

cms-20231124-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

SAN JOSE – The Canadiens are set for a matinee showdown with the Sharks on Friday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Alex Newhook’s late-game heroics lifted the Habs past the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. The 22-year-old forward finished the night with a pair of tallies, including the game-winner with less than five minutes left in regulation. Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson also found the back of the net, while goaltender Samuel Montembeault made several highlight-reel saves and stopped 30 shots. The win put an end to the team’s four-game losing streak. The game also marked Jayden Struble’s first in the League. Sean Monahan and Johnathan Kovacevic also celebrated milestones as they played in their 700th and 100th career NHL games, respectively. The Canadiens are amid a five-game road trip that began in Boston, MA on Nov. 18 and will end in Columbus, OH on Nov. 29.

Recap: Canadiens at Ducks 11.22.23

2. On Thursday, the team held a practice at SAP Center in preparation for today’s game. Monahan was the only Hab to not participate in the on-ice session, opting for a therapy day instead. During his media availability, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Cayden Primeau would get the start in net against the Sharks. It will be the 24-year-old's fourth start of the season. 

3. Former Hab Mike Hoffman will face the bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time since being traded to the Sharks as part of a three-team deal with San Jose, Montreal, and Pittsburgh back in August. The 34-year-old forward spent two seasons in the 514, collecting 69 points (29 G, 40 A) in 134 games. This season, the Kitchener, ON native has registered four goals – all scored in his last four outings with the Sharks – and an assist in 18 games. 

4. The Sharks were thrashed 7-1 by the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday. It’s been a rough season for the Pacific Division team as they find themselves at the bottom of the League with only three wins in 19 games. They rank last in goals for and first in goals allowed. Tomas Hertl leads the team in points with 12 (4 G, 8 A) in 19 games. 

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2, NBCSCA, and RDS, or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.