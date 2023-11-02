News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 1

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 1
Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall

Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall  
Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery

Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery
MTL@VGK: Game recap

MTL@VGK: Game recap
CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 

CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30
MTL@VGK: What you need to know

MTL@VGK: What you need to know
WPG@MTL: Game recap

WPG@MTL: Game recap
Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 28

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 28
WPG@MTL: What you need to know

WPG@MTL: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Oct. 27

Updates from practice - Oct. 27
CBJ@MTL: Game recap

CBJ@MTL: Game recap
Updates from morning skate - Oct. 26

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 26
CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know
NJD@MTL: Game recap

NJD@MTL: Game recap
David Savard out six to eight weeks due to injury

David Savard out six to eight weeks due to injury
Gustav Lindström recalled from the Laval Rocket on an emergency basis

Gustav Lindström recalled from the Laval Rocket on an emergency basis
NJD@MTL: What you need to know

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@ARI: What you need to know

The Habs land in the desert to take on the Yotes

cms-20231102-mtl-ari-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TEMPE – The Canadiens’ three-game point streak is on the line when they face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday night.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Another resilient effort earned the Habs one point over the defending Stanley Cup Champions last time out. Nick Suzuki’s tying goal in the late stages of Monday’s contest forced an overtime period for a third consecutive game but ultimately, the Golden Knights got the upper hand, 3-2 in a shootout. Nonetheless, there were plenty of positive takeaways for the visitors: in the bigger picture, the team outshot Vegas 39-25, while on an individual scale, Suzuki and Sean Monahan extended their point streaks to three games. On Thursday, the Habs will look to replicate Monday’s effort while hoping for better fortune in Arizona.

Recap: Canadiens at Golden Knights 10.30.23

2. Tanner Pearson is set for his 600th career game on Thursday in Tempe. The 31-year-old, acquired by the Canadiens on Sept. 19, scored in his NHL debut against the Islanders on Nov. 14, 2013, and has since collected 277 points over 11 seasons in the League. Meanwhile, should Jake Allen get the call in goal, it will mark a 400th NHL game for the 11-year veteran. Thus far, the netminder owns a 2.70 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and 24 shutouts in his career. Sticking to the theme of milestones, Brendan Gallagher is two points shy of reaching the 400-mark.

3. The Coyotes (4-4-1) enter tonight’s game on the tail end of a back-to-back, having played in Anaheim on Wednesday evening. Logan Cooley, the 2022 third-overall pick, stole the headlines with his first career NHL goal but it was the Ducks who got the last laugh with a 4-3 overtime win at home. Lawson Crouse had the other two Arizona goals.

Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz pace the Yotes offense with eight points apiece, while three others, including defenseman Sean Durzi, post up second with seven points. At the other end of the ice, Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram have seen a near 50/50 split in goal. Given the former started against the Ducks, the Canadiens are likely to see Ingram between the pipes for Arizona on Thursday night.

4. Neither the Habs nor the Yotes have been strangers to one-goal games this season. Of the combined 18 contests the teams have played this year, 12 have been decided by a single tally. Montreal holds a record of 4-0-2 in games of that sort, while Arizona’s line reads 2-3-1 in neck-and-neck decisions.

5. Get your coffee ready! Puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on TSN2 or RDS on television, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio.