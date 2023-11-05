News Feed

Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4

MTL@STL: What you need to know

Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

MTL@ARI: Game recap

Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder

MTL@ARI: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 1

Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall

Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery

MTL@VGK: Game recap

CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30

MTL@VGK: What you need to know

WPG@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 28

WPG@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Oct. 27

MTL@STL: Game recap

Blues offense proves too much for Habs on Saturday

20231104_MTLSTL_RecapLoss
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ST. LOUIS – The Canadiens conceded early and often in a 6-3 loss to the Blues on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

Juraj Slafkovsky got the monkey off his back, burying his first of the season on the power play in the early stages of Saturday’s game. Later in the contest, Brendan Gallagher sent a feed from Sean Monahan into the back of the Blues’ net for this second in as many games. Nick Suzuki then added one more for Montreal as time winded down in the third.

The Pearson-Monahan-Gallagher line has now combined for seven points in the last two outings.  

Samuel Montembeault stopped 29 shots in the loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 04:01 [1]-1 Slafkovsky (Newhook, Gallagher) - PPG

Juraj Slafkovsky finds an opening to tie the game

P2 14:48 [2]-3 Gallagher (Monahan)

Brendan Gallgher finds the back of the net

P3 18:32 [3]-6 Suzuki (Caufield, Matheson)

Nick Suzuki tips in a shot from the point

St. Louis goals

P1 01:24 0-[1] Kyrou (Schenn)

P1 16:37 1-[2] Thomas (Faulk)

P2 13:03 1-[3] Saad (Kyrou, Schenn)

P3 2:50 2-[4] Torpchenko (Buchnevic) – SHG

P3 05:53 2-[5] Schenn (Kyrou, Saad)

P3 16:00 2-[6] Kapanen (Unassisted)

What’s next

The Canadiens head home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. Puck drop goes at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.