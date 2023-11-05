MTL@STL: Game recap

ST. LOUIS – The Canadiens conceded early and often in a 6-3 loss to the Blues on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

Juraj Slafkovsky got the monkey off his back, burying his first of the season on the power play in the early stages of Saturday’s game. Later in the contest, Brendan Gallagher sent a feed from Sean Monahan into the back of the Blues’ net for this second in as many games. Nick Suzuki then added one more for Montreal as time winded down in the third.

The Pearson-Monahan-Gallagher line has now combined for seven points in the last two outings.

Samuel Montembeault stopped 29 shots in the loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster