MTL@PHI: Game recap

PHILADELPHIA – The Canadiens scored an early 2-0 lead but that was all the offense they'd produce in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

Montreal found the back of the net on their first two shots of the game, courtesy of Sean Monahan and David Savard, but Owen Tippett responded for Philadelphia before the buzzer sounded to end the opening frame.

Morgan Frost converted on the power play to regain even ground at 8:30 of the middle stanza.

The score remained 2-2 at the end of regulation, leading to overtime. Five minutes of 3-on-3 wasn’t enough, so a shootout was required. Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers and Samuel Ersson denied all three Montreal shooters to earn the extra point for the home side.

Kaiden Guhle blocked 10 shots for the Habs in the loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

What’s a trip to Philadelphia without visiting the famous Rocky Steps? These two Habs fan, who traveled to Pennsylvania from Quebec, made sure to get their fix.