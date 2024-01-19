MTL@OTT: Game recap

KANATA – The Canadiens suffered a 6-2 setback to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Cole Caufield found twine for a fourth game in a row, matching his career high for goals in consecutive games previously set during a streak from April 2, 2022 - April 9, 2022.

Michael Pezzetta added a consolation marker at 15:16 of the final frame for the visitors.

Ottawa outshot Montreal 37-23. Cayden Primeau made 31 saves in the Habs crease.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster