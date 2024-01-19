MTL@OTT: Game recap

Caufield, Pezzetta score in lopsised loss to the Sens

20240118_MTLOTT_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

KANATA – The Canadiens suffered a 6-2 setback to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Cole Caufield found twine for a fourth game in a row, matching his career high for goals in consecutive games previously set during a streak from April 2, 2022 - April 9, 2022.

Michael Pezzetta added a consolation marker at 15:16 of the final frame for the visitors.

Ottawa outshot Montreal 37-23. Cayden Primeau made 31 saves in the Habs crease.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 13:25 [1]-2 Caufield (Monahan)

Cole Caufield gets the Habs on the board

P3 15:16 [2]-6 Pezzetta (Unassisted)

Michael Pezzetta scores with a wrist shot

Ottawa goals

P1 08:40 0-[1] Tkachuk (Greig, Zub)

P1 11:07 0-[2] Stützle (Zub)

P2 09:51 1-[3] Chartier (Kelly, Bernard-Docker)

P2 18:54 1-[4] Tarasenko (Tkachuk, Stützle)

P3 01:41 1-[5] Joseph (Stützle)

P3 12:26 1-[6] Kelly (Sanderson) - ENG

What’s next

The Canadiens head back to the United States for game three of their season series with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

