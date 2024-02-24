MTL@NJD: What you need to know

Saturday’s afternoon game is the Habs’ fifth and final matinee of the season

MTL@NJD: What you need to know
By Montreal Canadiens
NEWARK – Rise and shine: the Canadiens and Devils go head-to-head at 2:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Pittsburgh Penguins broke open a close game with goals 21 seconds apart in the second period of Thursday’s contest to hand the Canadiens their fourth consecutive loss. Mike Matheson collected his eighth goal of the season, and Cayden Primeau made 23 saves in the 4-1 setback at PPG Paints Arena.

The Canadiens enter this afternoon’s outing with an 8-5-3 record and a 3-3-2 showing on the road against Metropolitan Division opponents this season. Montreal has split the series with New Jersey in the current campaign, losing their first meeting and winning the most recent – a 3-2 victory on Jan. 17 in Newark.

Mike Matheson opens the scoring

2. New Jersey continues a three-game homestand when the Habs visit on Saturday. Last time out, the Devils suffered their third loss in four games against their cross-river rivals, the New York Rangers. Jersey outshot New York 40-18 but didn’t hit the back of the net until 58 minutes into the contest in a 5-1 defeat. Jack Hughes was the lone scorer for the for the home side, earning his sixth point in as many games.

The Devils’ power play is running on low fuel of late, clicking at a 5.9 per cent rate in its past 10 games. Why so surprising, you ask? Because Lindy Ruff’s units ran the NHL’s best power play from the beginning of the season through Dec. 22, before surrendering the top spot to the Rangers. Today, they rank 15th in the League at a 22 per cent efficiency rate.

3. Saturday’s early-afternoon game at Prudential Center is the NHL Europe’s Game of the Week. The Canadiens-Devils matchup is expected to feature a combined 13 Europeans: Joel Armia (Finland), Jesper Bratt (Sweden), Nico Daws (born in Germany), Erik Haula (Finland), Nico Hischier (Switzerland), Alexander Holtz (Sweden), Timo Meier (Switzerland), Simon Nemec (Slovakia), Tomas Nosek (Czechia), Ondrej Palat (Czechia), Jonas Siegenthaler (Switzerland), Juraj Slafkovsky (Slovakia), Jesse Ylönen (represents Finland).

Last time the Canadiens played in primetime in Europe (Feb. 11 vs. St. Louis), Armia and Slafkovsky each registered a point.

4. News flash: The Canadiens claimed Colin White off waivers from the Penguins on Thursday. The move adds depth to Montreal’s roster – on and off the ice – bolstering the team’s strength down the middle and introducing a veteran presence in the locker room. White, in his eighth year in the NHL, played 11:11 in his Canadiens debut against the Pens, who so happen to be his former team. The 27-year-old centered Tanner Pearson and Ylönen, a line Martin St-Louis says provided the team with “good minutes.”

Today’s lineup will be known closer to game time.

5. Puck drop is 2:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on TSN2 and RDS, or listen on TSN 690 and 98.5 fm.

