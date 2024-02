NEWARK – The Canadiens’ woes continued but not for a lack of effort in a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday.

The teams played a scoreless first period, before the flood gates broke open in the middle frame. Brendan Gallagher – who tied Serge Savard for 35th on the team’s all-time points list – and Nick Suzuki exchanged goals with the Devils to make it two apiece through two periods in the Garden State.