MTL@MIN: Game recap

Habs earn hard-fought point in 4-3 OT loss to Wild

By Montreal Canadiens
SAINT PAUL – The Canadiens’ final comeback attempt was put to rest in the dying seconds of overtime, as the Wild escaped Xcel Energy Center with a 4-3 win on Thursday night.

Emotions ran high throughout the evening on both sides, and special teams were at the forefront of a physical, back-and-forth affair that ended in favor of the home side.

Minnesota jumped out to a two-goal advantage through 20, but the David Savard narrowed the margin heading into the second intermission.

Coming out of the break, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky tied the game on separate occasions, sending the game to overtime for a 13th time in 32 games this season.

With time winding down in the extra frame, Kirill Kaprizov found an opening and beat Samuel Montembeault to end the game.

Mike Matheson, Savard, Slafkovsky and Suzuki each registered multi-point nights, and Montembeault made 21 saves in the Habs’ crease.

Emil Heineman made his NHL debut against the Wild. The 22-year-old Swede came over from Europe at the end of last season and has since been developing with the Laval Rocket.

Heineman skated alongside Mitchell Stephens and Jesse Ylönen in his first game on the big stage, 

For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter’s summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 08:17 [1]-2 Savard (Caufield, Suzuki)

David Savard cuts into the deficit

P3 01:09 [2]-2 Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Matheson) – PPG

MTL@MIN: Suzuki scores goal against Filip Gustavsson

P3 16:57 [3]-3 Slafkovsky (Savard, Matheson)

Juraj Slafkovsky ties it late

Minnesota goals

P1 13:19 0-[1] Boldy (Kaprizov, Rossi) – PPG

P1 14:54 0-[2] Rossi (Bogosian, Foligno)

P3 08:57 2-[3] Faber (Kaprizov, Rossi) – PPG

OT 04:55 3-[4] Kaprizov (Johansson, Faber)

What’s next

The Canadiens head to Chicago immediately following Thursday’s game for their final outing before the Christmas break. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

