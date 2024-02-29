MTL@FLA: What you need to know

2. Sitting atop the Atlantic Division following a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, the Panthers represent a significant challenge for the bleu-blanc-rouge. Florida has dropped only two decisions this month, so the Canadiens are looking to disrupt their opponents’ successful February run (8-2-0). Martin St-Louis' squad need to keep an eye on Sam Reinhart (39G, 29A), Matthew Tkachuk (21G, 46A), and Carter Verhaeghe (30G, 31A) who lead the team in points with 68, 67 and 61, respectively.

3. Mike Matheson, Samuel Montembeault and Colin White are in familiar territory having played for the Panthers at different times in their careers. Both Matheson and Montembeault were drafted by the Cats in 2012 and 2015, respectively. The 30-year-old defenseman spent five seasons with the organization, while the 27-year goaltender repped the Sunshine State for two campaigns. White, who was acquired off waivers by the Canadiens on Feb. 22, played 68 games in Florida in 2022-23.

4. Montembeault is set to face his former team for the netminder’s 28th start of the season. Following Wednesday’s practice, the Club confirmed that Jake Evans and Jayden Struble will travel with the team. Both benefited from therapy days and did not partake in the skate before departing for Florida. Struble has missed two games since Feb. 22. Any changes to the lineup may be known during head coach Martin St-Louis pregame press conference streamed live on the team’s social accounts (YouTube, X, and Facebook).

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Catch the action on TV on TSN2 or RDS or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.