MTL@FLA: What you need to know

SUNRISE – The Canadiens open a four-game road trip in Florida against the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night.
The game marks the 12th time the Habs play on a leap day in Club history.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game:
1. The Canadiens left Montreal on a high note following a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night. Joel Armia, Jordan Harris, Tanner Pearson, and Nick Suzuki found the back of the net, while Samuel Montembeault stopped 36 shots on his Bobblehead Night. The victory snapped a five-game skid for Montreal and extended Arizona’s losing streak to 13. With his 23rd marker of the season, Suzuki is only two goals shy of reaching 100 in the NHL. Speaking of milestones, Kaiden Guhle and Jesse Ylönen could partake in their 100th game in the League tonight.