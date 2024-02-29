MTL@FLA: What you need to know

The Canadiens hit the road for four games, starting with the Panthers

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

SUNRISE – The Canadiens open a four-game road trip in Florida against the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night.

The game marks the 12th time the Habs play on a leap day in Club history.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game:

1. The Canadiens left Montreal on a high note following a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night. Joel Armia, Jordan Harris, Tanner Pearson, and Nick Suzuki found the back of the net, while Samuel Montembeault stopped 36 shots on his Bobblehead Night. The victory snapped a five-game skid for Montreal and extended Arizona’s losing streak to 13. With his 23rd marker of the season, Suzuki is only two goals shy of reaching 100 in the NHL. Speaking of milestones, Kaiden Guhle and Jesse Ylönen could partake in their 100th game in the League tonight.

Recap: Coyotes at Canadiens 2.27.24

2. Sitting atop the Atlantic Division following a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, the Panthers represent a significant challenge for the bleu-blanc-rouge. Florida has dropped only two decisions this month, so the Canadiens are looking to disrupt their opponents’ successful February run (8-2-0). Martin St-Louis' squad need to keep an eye on Sam Reinhart (39G, 29A), Matthew Tkachuk (21G, 46A), and Carter Verhaeghe (30G, 31A) who lead the team in points with 68, 67 and 61, respectively.  

3. Mike Matheson, Samuel Montembeault and Colin White are in familiar territory having played for the Panthers at different times in their careers. Both Matheson and Montembeault were drafted by the Cats in 2012 and 2015, respectively. The 30-year-old defenseman spent five seasons with the organization, while the 27-year goaltender repped the Sunshine State for two campaigns. White, who was acquired off waivers by the Canadiens on Feb. 22, played 68 games in Florida in 2022-23.  

4. Montembeault is set to face his former team for the netminder’s 28th start of the season. Following Wednesday’s practice, the Club confirmed that Jake Evans and Jayden Struble will travel with the team. Both benefited from therapy days and did not partake in the skate before departing for Florida. Struble has missed two games since Feb. 22. Any changes to the lineup may be known during head coach Martin St-Louis pregame press conference streamed live on the team’s social accounts (YouTube, X, and Facebook). 

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Catch the action on TV on TSN2 or RDS or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.

