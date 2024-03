SUNRISE – The Canadiens earned a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Nick Suzuki registered three points (1G, 2A). His first-period marker put him one away from 100-career NHL goals. The captain has notched 24 goals and 35 assists (56 points) so far this season.

Kaiden Guhle and Jesse Ylönen played in their 100th League game.

Cayden Primeau was the lone change to Martin St-Louis' lineup in Sunrise.