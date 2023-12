SUNRISE – Cole Caufield was the lone Hab to find the back of the net as the Canadiens fell 4-1 against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Mike Matheson reached a new milestone in the same building where his career began. The defenseman played in his 500th NHL game against the club that drafted him in the first round (23rd overall) in 2012. He took part in five seasons with the Cats.