MTL@DET: What you need to know

DETROIT – The Canadiens are at Little Caesars Arena for an Original Six showdown with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Habs returned home from their three-game Western Conference road trip to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. They got off to a rough start, going down 4-0 in the first period, but lit the lamp three times in the final frame to make it a 5-3 decision in Tampa Bay’s favor. Nick Suzuki netted his first power play marker of the season, while Michael Pezzetta and Christian Dvorak got their first goals of 2023-24 in the game. Sam Montembeault, who came in to relieve Jake Allen in the first period, stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced.