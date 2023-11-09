News Feed

Updates from practice - Nov. 8

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 

Updates from practice - Nov. 6

Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October

MTL@STL: Game recap

Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4

MTL@STL: What you need to know

Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

MTL@ARI: Game recap

Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder

MTL@ARI: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 1

Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall

Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery

MTL@DET: What you need to know

The Habs arrive in Detroit for their first of four matchups with the Red Wings on Thursday

DETROIT – The Canadiens are at Little Caesars Arena for an Original Six showdown with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Habs returned home from their three-game Western Conference road trip to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. They got off to a rough start, going down 4-0 in the first period, but lit the lamp three times in the final frame to make it a 5-3 decision in Tampa Bay’s favor. Nick Suzuki netted his first power play marker of the season, while Michael Pezzetta and Christian Dvorak got their first goals of 2023-24 in the game. Sam Montembeault, who came in to relieve Jake Allen in the first period, stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced.

2. The team practiced at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard before heading to Michigan. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who hasn’t played since leaving the November 2 game in Arizona with a lower-body injury, was back on the ice with his teammates. Head coach Martin St-Louis did not make any lineup announcements on Wednesday, so we’ll have to wait until his pregame media op to see if there are any changes.

3. Although he didn’t score, forward Sean Monahan continued his impressive early-season run by picking up an assist on Suzuki’s power play goal. The assist was Monahan’s fifth of the campaign which, along with his six goals, places him second on the team in points with 11. It marked the sixth straight game in which the 29-year-old has registered a point. The player who sits on top of Monahan in points for Montreal, Cole Caufield, also earned a helper on the play to earn his 12th point of the season.

4. At the other end of the rink, the Red Wings have cooled off a bit after winning five of their first six games of the season. They have two wins in their last four contests, but dropped their most recent matchup 5-3 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Dylan Larkin leads the Wings with 17 points (5G, 12A), while Alex DeBrincat is Detroit’s leading goal-scorer with nine. Detroit currently sits in third place in the Atlantic Division with a 7-5-1 record.

The game will be a chance for the Canadiens to catch up with former Habs Jeff Petry and Ben Chiarot, who have played eight and 13 games, respectively, for the Wings this season.

This is the first of four meetings between the two teams in 2023-24. Last year, the Canadiens went 1-2-1 against their Original Six rivals.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the action on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.