MTL@DAL: What you need to know

Mike Matheson is only one point short of reaching 200-point mark

cms-20240102-mtl-dal-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

DALLAS – The Canadiens will be looking to close out their seven-game road trip on a high note when they meet the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday for their first game of the new year.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens dropped a 4-3 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on New Year’s Eve. Despite going up 2-0 thanks to Cole Caufield and Johnathan Kovacevic, the Lightning roared back with four unanswered goals. Nick Suzuki cut into their lead with a late-game tally, but Martin St-Louis' contingent couldn’t find the equalizer to force overtime. The captain has collected six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games. Samuel Montembeault turned aside 16 shots.

Recap: Canadiens at Lightning 12.31.23

2. Meanwhile, Mike Matheson extended his road point streak to eight games with a secondary helper on Suzuki’s goal. The 29-year-old alternate captain has amassed 10 points (1G, 9A) in enemy territories since Nov. 29 in Columbus. He ranks second on the team with six goals and 21 assists (27 points), behind Suzuki, and is only one point shy of reaching the 200-point milestone.

3. The bleu-blanc-rouge will hit the ice in preparation for Tuesday’s matchup at 12:30 p.m. ET. Any changes to the lineup may be known during the St-Louis' pregame press conference. Fans can tune in on the Canadiens’ accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X.

4. Montreal’s opponents thumped the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 at the American Airlines Center on Sunday. The Stars are in the midst of a five-game home stretch and have played well in front of their fans this season with 12 wins in 18 games. Dallas ranks third in the Central Division with 48 points (22-9-4). Peter DeBoer has been able to rely on a potent offense; nine of his players have breached the 20-point mark and four of them have surpassed the 30-point plateau. Keep an eye on Jason Robertson, who registered a pair of assists against Chicago on Dec. 31 and extended his points streak to six games (2G, 7A). He leads the Stars with 36 points.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.

News Feed

MTL@TBL: Game recap

MTL@TBL: Game recap
Dvorak out with upper-body injury, Kovacevic returns to lineup 

Dvorak out with upper-body injury, Kovacevic returns to lineup
MTL@TBL: What you need to know

MTL@TBL: What you need to know
MTL@FLA: Game recap

MTL@FLA: Game recap
MTL@FLA: What you need to know

MTL@FLA: What you need to know
Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 29 

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 29 
MTL@CAR: Game recap

MTL@CAR: Game recap
Harris activated off IR, Heineman loaned to Laval 

Harris activated off IR, Heineman loaned to Laval 
MTL@CAR: What you need to know

MTL@CAR: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Dec. 27

Updates from practice - Dec. 27
World Juniors: What you need to know

World Juniors: What you need to know
MTL@CHI: Game recap

MTL@CHI: Game recap
RBC and the Canadiens welcome new fans

RBC and the Canadiens welcome new fans
Canadiens share “Youppi!’s Holiday Party” web game

Canadiens share “Youppi!’s Holiday Party” web game
MTL@CHI: What you need to know

MTL@CHI: What you need to know
MTL@MIN: Game recap

MTL@MIN: Game recap
Together To Play: Helping kids get involved in hockey 

Together To Play: Helping kids get involved in hockey 
MTL@MIN: What you need to know

MTL@MIN: What you need to know