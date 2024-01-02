MTL@DAL: What you need to know

2. Meanwhile, Mike Matheson extended his road point streak to eight games with a secondary helper on Suzuki’s goal. The 29-year-old alternate captain has amassed 10 points (1G, 9A) in enemy territories since Nov. 29 in Columbus. He ranks second on the team with six goals and 21 assists (27 points), behind Suzuki, and is only one point shy of reaching the 200-point milestone.

3. The bleu-blanc-rouge will hit the ice in preparation for Tuesday’s matchup at 12:30 p.m. ET. Any changes to the lineup may be known during the St-Louis' pregame press conference. Fans can tune in on the Canadiens’ accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X.

4. Montreal’s opponents thumped the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 at the American Airlines Center on Sunday. The Stars are in the midst of a five-game home stretch and have played well in front of their fans this season with 12 wins in 18 games. Dallas ranks third in the Central Division with 48 points (22-9-4). Peter DeBoer has been able to rely on a potent offense; nine of his players have breached the 20-point mark and four of them have surpassed the 30-point plateau. Keep an eye on Jason Robertson, who registered a pair of assists against Chicago on Dec. 31 and extended his points streak to six games (2G, 7A). He leads the Stars with 36 points.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.