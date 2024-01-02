MTL@DAL: What you need to know

DALLAS – The Canadiens will be looking to close out their seven-game road trip on a high note when they meet the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday for their first game of the new year.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. The Canadiens dropped a 4-3 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on New Year’s Eve. Despite going up 2-0 thanks to Cole Caufield and Johnathan Kovacevic, the Lightning roared back with four unanswered goals. Nick Suzuki cut into their lead with a late-game tally, but Martin St-Louis' contingent couldn’t find the equalizer to force overtime. The captain has collected six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games. Samuel Montembeault turned aside 16 shots.