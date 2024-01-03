MTL@DAL: Game recap

DALLAS – The Canadiens held on to win 4-3 against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday.
No changes were made to the lineup. As such, the Habs played with seven defensemen and were backstopped by Samuel Montembeault.
Jordan Harris and Nick Suzuki each register two points in the win
© Sam Hodde/Getty Images
DALLAS – The Canadiens held on to win 4-3 against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday.
No changes were made to the lineup. As such, the Habs played with seven defensemen and were backstopped by Samuel Montembeault.
The netminder turned aside 30 shots. For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter summary here.
Since it’s the Canadiens’ only game in the Lone Star State this season, Michael Pezzetta made sure to dress for the occasion.
Tonight also marked the first regular season game for the PWHL Montreal team, which features star captain Marie-Philip Poulin who also serves as a player development consultant for the bleu-blanc-rouge.
Habs alternate captain Mike Matheson had a special message for the players. The Montreal women’s team went on to beat Ottawa 3-2 in overtime for their first-ever franchise win.
Montreal goals
P1 04:14 [1]-1 Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Harris)
P1 09:46 [2]-1 Guhle (Kovacevic, Pezzetta)
P2 06:54 [3]-1 Harris (Unassisted)
P3 06:45 [4]-1 Caufield (Monahan, Suzuki) - PPG
Dallas goals
P1 00:11 0-[1] Benn (Johnston)
P3 16:12 4-[2] Johnston (Dadonov, Marchment)
P3 18:00 4-[3] Robertson (Duchene, Marchment)
What’s next
The Canadiens will head home for two games, starting with a contest against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.