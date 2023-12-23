MTL@CHI: Game recap

Habs down Hawks in Chicago, improve to 2-0-1 on current road trip

By Montreal Canadiens
CHICAGO – The Canadiens scored five unanswered goals en route to a 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks at United Center on Friday in their final game before the Christmas break.

For the second time in as many nights, the Habs conceded twice in the opening frame, and for the second time in 24 hours, Montreal crawled out of that 2-0 deficit. The difference in Chicago: they found the lead.  

Mitchell Stephens, Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky piloted the comeback for the Canadiens in the middle frame, Nick Suzuki padded the lead in the third and David Savard netted the insurance marker to improve Habs’ record to 8-0-0 when leading after two periods this year.

Quick hits

  • With a goal and an assist, Suzuki stretched his point streak to five games.
  • Slafkovsky registered his second multi-point game in as many nights. The Slovak now has five points in his last four outings.
  • Savard scored his third of the season and added a helper for his second two-point effort in 24 hours.
  • Cole Caufield extended his point streak to four games with an assist against the Hawks.
  • Mike Matheson’s primary helper on the opening goal was his fifth point in his last five contests.
  • Cayden Primeau redirected 19 shots in his seventh start of the season.

For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter’s summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 04:20 [1]-2 Stephens (Matheson, Savard)

Mitchell Stephens scores his first with the Habs

P2 15:02 [2]-2 Anderson (Monahan, Evans)

MTL@CHI: Anderson scores goal against Petr Mrazek

P2 17:33 [3]-2 Slafkovsky (Suzuki, Ylönen)

Juraj Slafkovsky gives the Habs the lead

P3 13:11 [4]-2 Suzuki (Caufield, Slafkovsky)

Nick Suzuki extends the Habs' lead

P3 18:04 [5]-2 Savard (Unassisted)

David Savard scores an empty net goal

Chicago goals

P1 16:56 0-[1] Donato (Bedard, Phillips)

P2 03:43 0-[2] Dickinson (Blackwell, Crevier)

What’s next

The Canadiens hit the pause button on their season for the Christmas break, then return to action on Dec. 28 in Carolina to take on the Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

