MTL@CGY: Game recap

Flames build lead to large for Habs to overcome in 5-2 loss on Saturday

20240316_MTLCGY_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

CALGARY – The Canadiens slipped into a three-goal hole and never regained even ground in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Calgary opened a three-goal lead before the game reached its midway mark, but Cole Caufield and David Savard responded for the Habs, who cut the deficit to one heading into the third period.

The Flames regained their three-goal cushion less than four minutes into the final frame and cruised to the finish line from there.

Per the NHL’s Public Relations, Caufield became the sixth player in franchise history to register three 20-goal seasons before the age of 24.

The team announced an hour and a half before puck drop that head coach Martin St-Louis will be away from the team indefinitely for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski assumed head coaching duties on Saturday.

Cayden Primeau stopped 23 shots for Montreal.

Johnathan Kovacevic exited the lineup in favor of Jayden Struble. Aside from Primeau in net, there were no other changes to Letowski’s lineup.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 10:34 [1]-3 Caufield (Suzuki, Slafkovsky)

Cole Caufield scores his 20th

P2 18:25 [2]-3 Savard (Pearson, Harvey-Pinard)

David Savard brings the Habs within one

Calgary goals

P1 16:23 0-[1] Backlund (Weegar, Mangiapane) – PPG

P2 00:11 0-[2] Backlund (Coleman, Weegar)

P2 07:41 0-[3] Pospisil (Huberdeau, Kadri)

P3 01:01 2-[4] Kadri (Huberdeau, Sharangovich) – PPG

P3 03:54 2-[5] Miromanov (Weegar, Backlund)

What’s next

The Canadiens travel north to Edmonton for a battle with the Oilers at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

