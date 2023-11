COLUMBUS – The Canadiens wrapped up their five-game road swing with a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday.

The bleu-blanc-rouge return home with three wins and two losses on the trip.

Earlier in the day, the team announced that Joel Armia would suit up for tonight’s game, while Michael Pezzetta would be a healthy scratch. The 30-year-old Finn, who was recalled from the Laval Rocket last Friday, skated alongside Sean Monahan and Josh Anderson.