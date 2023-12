RALEIGH - Despite overcoming two goal deficits, the Canadiens could not pull off another comeback win and lost 5-3 to the Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Thursday.

The visitors were down by a pair of goals in the first period, but Mitchell Stephens and Mike Matheson sent both teams back to their respective locker rooms tied at 2-2 after 20 minutes of play.

With a primary assist on Matheson’s game-tying goal, Sean Monahan registered his 500th career NHL point.