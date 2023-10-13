Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a practice at the CN Sports Complex on Friday in preparation for their 2023-24 Home Opener the following day.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Prepping for the 2023-24 Home Opener
Forwards
22 Caufield
14 Suzuki
17 Anderson
15 Newhook
77 Dach
20 Slafkovsky
70 Pearson
91 Monahan
11 Gallagher
49 Harvey-Pinard / 55 Pezzetta
71 Evans
56 Ylönen
Defensemen
8 Matheson
58 Savard
21 Guhle
26 Kovacevic
72 Xhekaj
54 Harris / 52 Barron
Goalies
34 Allen
30 Primeau
35 Montembeault
Christian Dvorak was on the ice in a non-contact jersey.
The Canadiens' home opener is set for Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Bell Centre against the Chicago Blackhawks.