Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Projected lineup

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 

Updates from training camp - Oct. 6

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 

Updates from training camp - Oct. 5

Training camp | Quotes of the day - Oct. 4

Updates from training camp - Oct. 4

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a practice at the CN Sports Complex on Friday in preparation for their 2023-24 Home Opener the following day.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

17 Anderson

15 Newhook

77 Dach

20 Slafkovsky

70 Pearson

91 Monahan

11 Gallagher

 49 Harvey-Pinard / 55 Pezzetta

71 Evans

56 Ylönen

Defensemen

8 Matheson

58 Savard

21 Guhle

26 Kovacevic

72 Xhekaj

54 Harris / 52 Barron

Goalies

34 Allen

30 Primeau

35 Montembeault

Christian Dvorak was on the ice in a non-contact jersey.

The Canadiens' home opener is set for Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Bell Centre against the Chicago Blackhawks.