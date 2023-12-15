Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 15

Jordan Harris was back on the ice with his teammates

20231215_PracticeThumbnail_Gallagher
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Friday morning.

Before the full squad hit the ice, Mitchell Stephens and Jesse Ylönen took shots on goalies Cayden Primeau, Jake Allen, and Samuel Montembeault under the supervision of goalie coach Eric Raymond.

At the other end of the ice, Jordan Harris, Emil Heineman, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Joel Armia were running through some drills with director of hockey development Adam Nicholas.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at practice:

Forwards
22 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
17 Anderson
91 Monahan
56 Ylönen
40 Armia
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
55 Pezzetta
13 Stephens
51 Heineman
Defensemen
8 Matheson
58 Savard
21 Guhle
52 Barron
47 Struble
26 Kovacevic
27 Lindström
Goalies
35 Montembeault
34 Allen
30 Primeau

Forward Jake Evans did not take part in the skate, taking a therapy day instead.

Jordan Harris skated with his teammates for the first time since November 17. He was wearing a regular jersey, suggesting he is cleared for full contact. The defenseman had been placed on injured reserve on November 21 with a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens are back in action on Saturday at the Bell Centre for their last home game of 2023. Their matchup with the New York Islanders starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

News Feed

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

NYI@MTL: What you need to know
Updates from practice – Dec. 14

Updates from practice – Dec. 14
PIT@MTL: Game recap

PIT@MTL: Game recap
Heineman recalled, Pearson placed on IR 

Heineman recalled, Pearson placed on IR 
Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 13

Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 13
PIT@MTL: What you need to know

PIT@MTL: What you need to know
Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 12

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 12
CH Weekly: December 11 to 17

CH Weekly: December 11 to 17
Pearson out four to six weeks with upper-body injury

Pearson out four to six weeks with upper-body injury
NSH@MTL: Game recap

NSH@MTL: Game recap
Savard activated off IR, Norlinder loaned to Laval

Savard activated off IR, Norlinder loaned to Laval
NSH@MTL: What you need to know

NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MTL@BUF: Game recap

MTL@BUF: Game recap
MTL@BUF: What you need to know

MTL@BUF: What you need to know
Plekanec: ‘One of the luckiest hockey players in the world’ 

Plekanec: ‘One of the luckiest hockey players in the world’ 
Updates from optional practice - Dec. 8

Updates from optional practice - Dec. 8
LAK@MTL: Game recap

LAK@MTL: Game recap
Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 7

Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 7