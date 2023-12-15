Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 15

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Friday morning.

Before the full squad hit the ice, Mitchell Stephens and Jesse Ylönen took shots on goalies Cayden Primeau, Jake Allen, and Samuel Montembeault under the supervision of goalie coach Eric Raymond.

At the other end of the ice, Jordan Harris, Emil Heineman, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Joel Armia were running through some drills with director of hockey development Adam Nicholas.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at practice: