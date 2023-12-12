Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 12

BROSSARD – The Canadiens were back at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday in preparation of tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Here are the lines and defense pairings deployed by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Habs fine tune details at practice ahead of penultimate home game of 2023
Forwards
22 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
91 Monahan
71 Evans
17 Anderson
40 Armia
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
55 Pezzetta
13 Stephens
56 Ylönen
Defensemen
8 Matheson
58 Savard
21 Guhle
52 Barron
47 Struble
26 Kovacevic
27 Lindström
Goalies
35 Montembeault
34 Allen
30 Primeau
The Canadiens provided an update on defenseman Jordan Harris, who hasn't played since Nov. 18 in Boston. The team says the 23-year-old, who was reported out indefinitely on Nov. 21 with a lower-body injury, is continuing his rehabilitation process and skated following the team practice. He is expected to return to play in approximately 10 to 14 days.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.