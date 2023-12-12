Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 12

Habs fine tune details at practice ahead of penultimate home game of 2023

20231206-chc-PBB_0108
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens were back at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday in preparation of tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here are the lines and defense pairings deployed by head coach Martin St-Louis:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

91 Monahan

71 Evans

17 Anderson

40 Armia

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

  55 Pezzetta

13 Stephens

56 Ylönen

Defensemen

8 Matheson

58 Savard

21 Guhle

52 Barron 

47 Struble

26 Kovacevic

27 Lindström

Goalies

35 Montembeault

34 Allen

30 Primeau

The Canadiens provided an update on defenseman Jordan Harris, who hasn't played since Nov. 18 in Boston. The team says the 23-year-old, who was reported out indefinitely on Nov. 21 with a lower-body injury, is continuing his rehabilitation process and skated following the team practice. He is expected to return to play in approximately 10 to 14 days. 

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. For tickets, click here.

