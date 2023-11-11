Updates from practice - Nov. 11

MONTREAL – The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Centre ahead of their game against the Bruins on Saturday.
All 23 players were on the ice for morning skate:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
54 Jordan Harris
35 Cayden Primeau
28 Christian Dvorak
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
11 Brendan Gallagher
72 Arber Xhekaj
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
91 Sean Monahan
15 Alex Newhook
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
Quick hits:
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.