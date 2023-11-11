News Feed

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

BOS@MTL: What you need to know
Harvey-Pinard: ‘It’s important to be involved in the community as a Montreal Canadien’

Harvey-Pinard: ‘It’s important to be involved in the community as a Montreal Canadien’
Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer
Tribute to Dr. Mulder and the 1993 Stanley Cup Champions: Over $1.5M raised!

Tribute to Dr. Mulder and the 1993 Stanley Cup Champions: Over $1.5M raised!
Habs debut first episode of Canadiens Embedded

Habs debut first episode of Canadiens Embedded
MTL@DET: What you need to know

MTL@DET: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Nov. 8

Updates from practice - Nov. 8
TBL@MTL: Game recap

TBL@MTL: Game recap
Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7
TBL@MTL: What you need to know

TBL@MTL: What you need to know
CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 

CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 
Updates from practice - Nov. 6

Updates from practice - Nov. 6
Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October

Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October
MTL@STL: Game recap

MTL@STL: Game recap
Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket

Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket
Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4
MTL@STL: What you need to know

MTL@STL: What you need to know
Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

Updates from practice - Nov. 11

The Habs prep for the first of two straight Saturday games against Boston

20231111 - Morning skate
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Centre ahead of their game against the Bruins on Saturday.

All 23 players were on the ice for morning skate:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
54 Jordan Harris
35 Cayden Primeau
28 Christian Dvorak
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
 
71 Jake Evans
8 Mike Matheson
 
11 Brendan Gallagher
72 Arber Xhekaj
 
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
 
 
91 Sean Monahan
 
 
15 Alex Newhook
 
 
70 Tanner Pearson
 
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
 
20 Juraj Slafkovsky
 
 
14 Nick Suzuki
 
 
56 Jesse Ylönen
 
 

Quick hits:

  • Sean Monahan is riding a seven-game point streak heading into Saturday’s contest.
  • Nick Suzuki has scored in three straight games.
  • Cole Caufield has registered a point in three consecutive outings.
  • Mike Matheson has four points in his last three games.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.