BUFFALO – The Canadiens are in Buffalo for a second time this season to face the Sabres on Saturday night.

Head coach Martin St-Louis opted for an optional skate on Friday ahead of the team’s departure for upstate New York, where 12 players took to the ice at the CN Sports Complex.

Saturday, on the other hand, called for a full morning skate at KeyBank Center.

Here's the projected lineup ahead of puck drop in Buffalo.