Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 4

MONTREAL – The Canadiens hit the ice on Monday morning to prepare for their game against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre.

David Savard skated with his teammates in a standard jersey. The 33-year-old defenseman has been sidelined with a fracture to his left hand since October. Arber Xhekaj, who partook in his first on-ice session with the group on Saturday, was also on the ice. The blue-liner has been dealing with an upper-body injury that he had sustained in November.

Cayden Primeau was also on the ice. The netminder got to work before the main session with goalie coach Eric Raymond.

Here’s a look at tonight’s projected lineup against Seattle: