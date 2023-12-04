Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 4

David Savard skated with his teammates in a standard jersey

20231204_MorningSkate
By Montreal Canadiens
By Montreal Canadiens

MONTREAL – The Canadiens hit the ice on Monday morning to prepare for their game against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre. 

David Savard skated with his teammates in a standard jersey. The 33-year-old defenseman has been sidelined with a fracture to his left hand since October. Arber Xhekaj, who partook in his first on-ice session with the group on Saturday, was also on the ice. The blue-liner has been dealing with an upper-body injury that he had sustained in November. 

Cayden Primeau was also on the ice. The netminder got to work before the main session with goalie coach Eric Raymond. 

Here’s a look at tonight’s projected lineup against Seattle:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

91 Monahan

71 Evans

17 Anderson

70 Pearson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

  40 Armia

13 Stephens

56 Ylönen

Defensemen

8 Matheson

27 Lindström

21 Guhle

52 Barron 

47 Struble

26 Kovacevic

Goalies

35 Montembeault

34 Allen

During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will get the start against the Kraken.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

