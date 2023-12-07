LAK@MTL: What you need to know 

Habs have a chance to exact revenge on Kings who bested them in November

20231206_LAK@MTL_HorizontalEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will look to snap Los Angeles’ undefeated streak on the road this season when the Kings stop by the Bell Centre on Thursday.

TICKETS: Kings @ Canadiens 🎟️

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens staved off a Kraken comeback to win 4-2 at the Bell Centre on Monday. Sean Monahan notched two goals, and Josh Anderson registered his first tally of the season in an empty net and added an assist. Tanner Pearson also found the back of the net. While the Habs celebrated their 114th birthday in style, alternate captain Brendan Gallagher enjoyed his 700th game in the NHL. The seasoned veteran registered a helper in the win. Samuel Montembeault made 31 saves.

Recap: Kraken at Canadiens 12.4.23

2. The team will hold a morning skate ahead of tonight’s game. Any changes to the lineup may be known during head coach Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference which can be streamed on the Canadiens’ accounts on YouTube, Facebook, and X.

3. Prior to their clash with the Kings, the Habs will honor Caroline Ouellette during a pregame ceremony. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 13 and is one of 10 women in total to receive this honor. Fans in attendance can take a picture with the Team Canada legend in section 117 during the first intermission.

4. Meanwhile, the Kings kicked off their four-game East Coast road trip with a 4-3 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. They overcame a three-goal deficit to earn their 10th consecutive win at an away arena this season and remain undefeated in enemy territory. Former Hab Phillip Danault scored two goals in the comeback effort, while teammate Trevor Moore earned a sixth point in his last five outings with an assist on Danault’s opening tally. Moore is tied with captain Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala for second in points on the team (21), behind leading scorer Adrian Kempe (23). The Kings blanked the Canadiens 4-0 at Crypto.com Arena on November 25. 

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here. Tune in on television on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio.

News Feed

Dr. Mulder: Wrapping up an incredible 60-year career 

Dr. Mulder: Wrapping up an incredible 60-year career 
Updates from practice – Dec. 6

Updates from practice – Dec. 6
Habs spread joy at Montreal hospitals 

Habs spread joy at Montreal hospitals 
Updates from practice – Dec. 5

Updates from practice – Dec. 5
SEA@MTL: Game recap

SEA@MTL: Game recap
CH Weekly: December 4 to 10

CH Weekly: December 4 to 10
Arber Xhekaj activated off IR, loaned to Laval

Arber Xhekaj activated off IR, loaned to Laval
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 4

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 4
SEA@MTL: What you need to know

SEA@MTL: What you need to know
Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November
DET@MTL: Game recap

DET@MTL: Game recap
Montembeault: ‘I just love it’ in Montreal

Montembeault: ‘I just love it’ in Montreal
Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks

Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks
Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2

Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2
DET@MTL: What you need to know

DET@MTL: What you need to know
Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket

Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket
Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault

Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault
FLA@MTL: Game recap

FLA@MTL: Game recap