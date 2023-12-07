LAK@MTL: What you need to know 

2. The team will hold a morning skate ahead of tonight’s game. Any changes to the lineup may be known during head coach Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference which can be streamed on the Canadiens’ accounts on YouTube, Facebook, and X.

3. Prior to their clash with the Kings, the Habs will honor Caroline Ouellette during a pregame ceremony. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 13 and is one of 10 women in total to receive this honor. Fans in attendance can take a picture with the Team Canada legend in section 117 during the first intermission.

4. Meanwhile, the Kings kicked off their four-game East Coast road trip with a 4-3 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. They overcame a three-goal deficit to earn their 10th consecutive win at an away arena this season and remain undefeated in enemy territory. Former Hab Phillip Danault scored two goals in the comeback effort, while teammate Trevor Moore earned a sixth point in his last five outings with an assist on Danault’s opening tally. Moore is tied with captain Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala for second in points on the team (21), behind leading scorer Adrian Kempe (23). The Kings blanked the Canadiens 4-0 at Crypto.com Arena on November 25.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here. Tune in on television on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio.