Harris activated off IR, Heineman loaned to Laval 

The roster moves were announced ahead of Thursday’s game against the Hurricanes

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

RALEIGH - The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they’ve activated defenseman Jordan Harris off injured reserve and loaned forward Emil Heineman to the AHL’s Laval Rocket. 

Dealing with a lower-body injury, Harris hasn’t played since Nov. 18 against the Boston Bruins. In 16 games this season, the 23-year-old has recorded three assists. 

Meanwhile, Heineman was recalled on Dec. 13 after the Canadiens placed forward Tanner Pearson on IR. The 22-year-old Swede made his NHL debut on Dec. 21 against the Minnesota Wild. He has no points in two games with the Habs. With the Rocket, he has collected four points (1G, 3A) in seven games this season.

