FLA@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are back home and play host to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at the Bell Centre for Youppi!’s Mascot Party.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. The Canadiens closed out their five-game span away from Montreal with a win, downing the Blue Jackets 4-2 in Columbus on Wednesday. The Jackets took the lead twice in the second period, but Montreal responded both times with goals from Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield. That set the stage for Joel Armia to net the game-winner late in the third, followed by an empty-netter from Gustav Lindström in the final minute. Sam Montembeault made 26 saves in the win.
Montreal’s performance helped Armia and Caufield pick up first- and second-star honors in the game. Recalled from the Laval Rocket on November 24, Armia made sure to make a splash in his return to the Canadiens lineup.