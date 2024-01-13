EDM@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Hockey Night in Canada features an all-Canadian matchup between the Canadiens and red-hot Edmonton Oilers at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

1. Any way you cut it, Wednesday and Thursday’s showings were not pretty, and the Canadiens would be the first ones to admit it. The good news, however: today’s a new day. Thursday’s outing against the Sharks marked the midway point of Montreal’s season, meaning the Oilers will be the Habs’ first test in the second half of the year. To date, the bleu-blanc-rouge own a 17-18-6 record and sit seven points out of the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Through 41 games, Nick Suzuki continues to pace the Canadiens’ offense with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists), while Mike Matheson has proved his offensive value with six goals and 23 assists for 29 points of his own. For his part, Samuel Montembeault has led the charge in net for the Habs, posting a 9-6-3 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. With the playoffs still in reach, the Canadiens will need a big second half of the season and it starts tonight at the Bell Centre.

2. The Oilers were 5-12-1 on Nov. 22. Today, they’re 22-15-1. Edmonton comes into Montreal riding a league-best nine-game winning streak, and winners of 17 of their last 20 games. Kris Knoblauch breathed new life into the Oilers when he was named the 18th head coach in franchise history on Nov. 13, and has guided the Oil back into a playoff spot. As it stands, Edmonton sits 4th in the Pacific Division. Surprise, surprise, Connor McDavid is Edmonton’s leading scorer with 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) in 36 outings. The reigning Hart Trophy winner is on a nine-game point streak ahead of Saturday’s contest and has picked up at least one point in 21 of his last 22 appearances. Stuart Skinner owns a 17-9-1 record in the Oiler net, to go along with a 2.69 GAA and .901 SV%. Tonight’s matchup is Edmonton’s final game of a three-game road trip, before returning to Rogers Center to face the Leafs on Tuesday.

3. The story in Oilers Land is almost always McDavid – and for good reason. He’s the league’s undisputed top talent, and when it comes to game planning for the 27-year-old, it’s oftentimes more a question of how to limit him, than it is a how to stop him. He’s that good, and we’ve all seen it. But that’s not to say it’s impossible. Recent history shows the Canadiens have had success defending the Ontario native. Montreal has held McDavid off the scoresheet in five of their last 10 games against the Oilers’ captain. The result: a 4-1-0 record. The other five games? One win, four losses. Correlation? I think so.

4. The Canadiens did not practice on Friday, so any changes to the lineup, including Saturday’s starting goalie, will likely be known during the team’s pregame media availabilities following morning skate. Fans can tune in on the Canadiens’ accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X. What we do already know is Joshua Roy will be with the team on Saturday. The Club announced on Friday night that the 20-year-old forward was recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League. Roy has totaled 12 goals and 18 assists in 34 games in the AHL this year. The roster move marks the first time the Quebec native has been called up to the NHL in his young career.